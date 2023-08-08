Police investigating the dissident republican New IRA are carrying out searches in Co Tyrone.

The searches have been taking place in the Coalisland area on Tuesday.

They are being conducted by detectives from the PSNI's terrorism investigation unit.

A police spokesperson said the searches are "in relation to an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA".

There are no further details at the moment.

