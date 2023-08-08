Police are at the scene of a security alert in west Belfast.

It follows the discovery of a suspicious device in the Rossnareen Park area on Tuesday afternoon.

Road closures are in place at the Shaws Road junctions with Lenadoon Avenue and Rossnareen Road, and the Rossnareen Park junction with Rossnareen Avenue.

Police said members of the public, including motorists, should avoid the area.

