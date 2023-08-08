A teenager has suffered facial injuries which will require surgery after she was hit by debris from a burning car in Londonderry.

Police said she had been walking in the Knockella Park area on Monday evening around the time the vehicle was hijacked.

A number of men dressed in dark clothing dragged the driver out of the car and struck him on the head before setting the vehicle on fire.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Shortly before 11am this morning police received a report that as a teenager was walking in Knockalla Park last night, around the time the vehicle was hijacked, she was hit with debris from the burning vehicle.

"The teenager has sustained facial injuries which will require surgery."

Detectives from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division have asked anyone who captured footage of what happened, or who knows who was involved, to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: "Both of these incidents will have been distressing, and will no doubt have a lasting impact.

"Our appeal is for anyone who can help identify those involved in the vehicle hijacking to call us on 101."

