Londonderry disturbance

Police in Londonderry have had to deal with overnight disturbances in the Galliagh area. It's reported a number of vehicles were damaged and motorists had been advised to avoid the area. Officers managed to disperse the crowds.

Cladding fund

£33m has been made available to fix potentially unsafe external wall cladding on residential buildings in Northern Ireland. The fund by the Department for Communities is for buildings over 11m tall. It'll be used to fix or improve the fire risks where there's potentially unsafe cladding and where a responsible developer can't be identified or held responsible.

Election recount

An election recount for a disputed seat lost by the Alliance party on Derry and Strabane District Council takes place this week. It follows a legal challenge by the Party after May's council election over a discrepancy.

Care home residents

Ensuring better access to clinical and well-being support for care home residents is the aim of a framework published by health officials. It hoped those in care homes will have equal access to healthcare. as well as better training for those working in the facilities.

Sinéad O'Connor's funeral to take place in Co Wicklow

The funeral of Sinead O'Connor will take place today in County Wicklow. Members of the public are being encouraged to line the seafront in Bray, at half past eleven this morning. The Grammy winning singer was found dead in her London apartment last month aged 56.

