A young girl has died and a second child is in hospital after a crash in Co Antrim on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services remain at the scene in Carrickfergus.

High Street, Castle Street and part of the Marine Highway close to the town centre are all closed.

In a statement, the Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 11.40am on Wednesday following reports of crash in the High Street area.

"NIAS despatched four emergency crews, two Ambulance Officers and one BASICS Doctor to the incident. The Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board were also tasked to attend.

"Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by Ambulance to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children."

