The Round the World Clipper Yacht Race will not be held in Londonderry in 2024.

The race sees amateur teams sail around the world for a year, stopping at various locations around the world, a journey of 40,000 nautical miles.

The race last visited Derry in 2022, the conclusion of a race which began in 2019 but was postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The event sees eleven teams take on the challenge of a lifetime, battling challenging conditions in a 40,000 nautical mile race for glory around the globe.Derry and Strabane Council said there were discussions ongoing with the organisers of the race to bring the event back to the city, but nothing materialised.

A statement by the council described the race not coming to the city next year as having a "catalytic impact" on the city's ability to attract tourists.

"The city is one of the longest-running host ports on the race's schedule having hosted the stopover on five separate occasions,"

"It is widely regarded as the highlight of the crews' 11 month trek around the planet.

"Council will now work on ways to build on the Maritime Festival's success with a new narrative that retains the event's international profile and builds on the positive impact it has had on the local economy."

