It's half a world away, Kazahkstan to be precise, Derry City couldn't be much further from home for this European encounter, after defeating Finnish opposition in the last round they're hoping to extend their European adventure in Kazahkstan tomorrow.

It's quite the journey for the Candystripes, as they fly to Budapest and then onto their final destination.

"It's our reward for getting through a tough round, and we're hoping to do similar things as long as we can keep ourselves in the tie we know they've got the travel and adjust to the climate next week." said Derry forward Paul McMullan.

Manager Ruaidhrí Higgins believes his side has what it takes to progress.

"We know that if we're at it and back ourselves we know that we can hurt them, getting through has to be the ambition, if it wasn't there wouldn't be any point getting on the plane."

The second leg will take place at Tallaght Stadium next week as the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium didn't meet UEFA criteria.

The club asked to move the game to Windsor Park in Belfast instead, but that was rejected by UEFA who said the match couldn't be played in a foreign territory.

"A venue may be the ground of the home club or another ground in the same or another city within the territory of its association," a UEFA spokesperson said.

"Therefore, Derry City FC will have to play in Tallaght as originally announced for the UECL 3rd qualifying round home fixture on the 17 August 2023."