Former Tyrone Gaelic Football manager Art McRory has died at the age of 82.

Mr McRory was at the helm of the Red Hands for nearly 15 years in three different spells covering with the county.

In that time he guided Tyrone to their first ever All-Ireland final in 1986 where they were beat 2-15 to 1-10 by Kerry.

He lost a second All-Ireland final in 1995 to Dublin.

McRory won the junior championship as a player with Tyrone and he also managed the All-Ireland minor winning team of 1973.

