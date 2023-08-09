Play Brightcove video

The PSNI has confirmed that the young girl who died in a crash in Carrickfergus has been named.

She was eight-year-old Scarlett Rosborough from the Larne area. It is understood she was in the town on a summer scheme trip when the tragedy occurred in the High Street area.

Another child remains in hospital.

The death has shocked the community, an MLA has said.

Police said an emergency call was made at around 11.40am of a one-vehicle road traffic collision.

“Officers attended together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance but sadly Scarlett passed away at the scene," police said in a statement.

“A second child, was also injured during the collision and has been taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“The High Street area of Carrickfergus remains closed at this time.

“An investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 684 of 09/08/23."

