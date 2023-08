The annual Féile an Phobail festival in west Belfast continued on Tuesday evening with its Dance Night.

The show in the Falls Park was headlined by world renowned DJ Timmy Trumpet with supporting acts Bryan Kearney and John O’Callaghan.

The festival ends on Sunday with a performance from The Wolf Tones.

The dance night was attended by thousands in the Falls Park. Credit: Kevin Scott

The festival is celebrating its 35th anniversary. Credit: Kevin Scott

W&W perform with Ben Nicky at Feile dance night in the Falls Park in west Belfast on August 8th 2023. Credit: Kevin Scott

There was also an 80s and 90s night on Saturday 5 August. Credit: Kevin Scott

