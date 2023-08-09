Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Dromara
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on the Ballynahinch road in Dromara on Tuesday morning.
The collison, which involved a blue Scania lorry happened shortly after 7:45am.
Police alongside the Ambulance Service attended the incident but the driver died from his injuries at the scene.
A full investigation is underway and police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.
