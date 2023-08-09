A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on the Ballynahinch road in Dromara on Tuesday morning.

The collison, which involved a blue Scania lorry happened shortly after 7:45am.

Police alongside the Ambulance Service attended the incident but the driver died from his injuries at the scene.

A full investigation is underway and police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

