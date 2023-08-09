Play Brightcove video

A pensioner has thanked neighbours for coming to her rescue after her home was attacked during disturbances in Londonderry.

The 78 years old’s garden fence was set on fire during a second consecutive night of trouble in the Galliagh area.

She lives on her own and was in bed when neighbours banged on her door to raise the alarm.

The pensioner, who wants to remain anonymous, has limited hearing and mobility.

She told UTV she might not have escaped if her home had caught fire

“What is annoying me mostly is what could have happened. I would have had to stand there and watch, there is no way I could have run, definitely not.”

The pensioner fled her home and was looked after by family members while neighbours extinguished the blaze.

A relative rang the Fire Service told but was told crews didn't feel they could enter the area at that time.

Police have also told UTV their officers couldn’t respond.

The pensioner say she n ow feels scared in her home

“I’m very, very angry that this has happened to my home. I keep saying that this is a one off thing. But is it a one off?”

During last night’s disturbances a driver was assaulted as his car was hijacked and later burned.

Car were stoned and a bus damaged.

Police are also investigating reports that gunshots were fired.

A video circulating on social media shows a group of masked men in the area and what sound like shots ring out.

The violence erupted in Galliagh on Monday after contrators removed material collected for a Republican bonfire due to be lit next week.

A teenage girl hit with burning debris from another hijacked vehicle will undergo surgery for facial injuries.

The PSNI are describing the unrest as “Sinister and serious,” amid fears that some of the trouble has been orchestrated.

Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard says the disorder has caused, “Fear and distress in the community.”

The Mayor of Derry, Cllr Patricia Logue, has added her voice to further appeals for calm.

