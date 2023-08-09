Play Brightcove video

Shots are reported to have been fired in Londonderry last night as trouble in the Galliagh spilled into a second evening.

The shots are believed to have been fired between 12am and 1am on Wednesday morning.

It comes as cars were stoned on the Moss Road in Shantallow, a fence was set on fire in Glendale Park and a bus was damaged near the Slievemore Roundabout.

A man has also been assaulted after his car was reportedly hijacked and at the traffic lights on College Glen and later set on fire in the Galliagh. Derry City & Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: "For a second night, we saw damage caused to property and the community.

"A bus was damaged, a car hijacked and the driver assaulted, and a home targeted with a fence set on fire, which could easily have spread to neighbouring properties.

"These are all serious and sinister incidents, which serve only to cause fear and distress in the community, and trauma to the people directly impacted.

"A report of shots has been made, and we are aware of video footage that has been circulated and posted online in relation to this.

"Enquiries into this report, and all the incidents reported to us last night, are ongoing."We appeal to anyone with information about any of these incidents, or captured footage of them, to get in touch with us on 101".

