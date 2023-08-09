The Southern Health Trust is extending a review into the work of former consultant urologist Dr Aidan O'Brien.

Patients treated by Dr O'Brien for a urology cancer and for renal stone disease, who have not already been reviewed will be contacted directly by the trust. The Urology Services Inquiry is looking into potential governance issues within the Southern Trust and the work of one of its consultant urologists, Aidan O'Brien.

Mr O'Brien has always defended his work.

The most recent publication by the Urology services review showed 2,112 patients have had their records examined.

Of these, 527 of required a new appointment with a Southern Trust Urology Consultant.

Following review, 352 of these patients required a change in their care and treatment.

The remaining 175 patients did not have any change. Former private patients of Dr O'Brien who have concerns over their treatment are also being asked to contact the review.

