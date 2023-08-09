SDLP leader Colum Eastwood says his party has retained its seat in Derry and Strabane Council following an appeal from the Alliance Party.

Alliance appealed the result after Philip McKinney lost his Waterside seat by just a handful of votes in May's local election to the SDLP's Martin Reilly.

The party were unsure whether the votes were transferred correctly, prompting a selective recount that began at 10am on Wednesday in the Foyle Arena.

When the count stopped there were around 150 DUP votes still left to be transferred.

It is thought Mr McKinney retained his seat after Wednesday's count by around 10 votes.

Mr Eastwood said on social media: "Delighted that we have confirmation, subject to a formal court declaration, that Martin Reilly will remain an SDLP councillor for the Waterside". "Martin works for and is supported by people across our community in the long tradition of our party. "

"The right result today".

The result is expected to be announced officially next week in court.

