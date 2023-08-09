The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be in Belfast later to meet the leaders of Northern Ireland's main political parties.

Mr Varadkar will hold bilateral meetings with Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O'Neill, DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance Party Leader Naomi Long, UUP Leader Doug Beattie and SDLP Stormont Leader Matthew O'Toole.

It is understood the Taoiseach will reiterate the pressing need to get the Stormont institutions in place again without delay.

In recent weeks the political parties that could form a future Executive, have been meeting with the Head of the Civil Service Jayne Brady to discuss Stormont budget pressures as well as a programme for any returning government.

The DUP has sent proposals to the UK Government on how it believes issues with the Windsor Framework can be resolved.

Last week the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said he was 'minded' to push ahead with public consultations on revenue raising measures for Northern Ireland in the absence of a functioning Executive.

Mr Heaton-Harris had asked civil servants to carry out work for the consideration of the possible introduction of domestic water charges, prescription charges and higher student tuition fees.

The Secretary of State does not currently have the legislative power to introduce the money raising measures himself. Chris Heaton-Harris denies that his consideration of the options is an effort to try to put pressure on the DUP to return to Stormont.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is also expected to carry out a number of civic and business engagements during his visit to Belfast, with Linfield Football Club, the GAA Ulster Council, Federation of Small Businesses and Women in Business.

