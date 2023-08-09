A viable device has been discovered following a security alert in west Belfast.

Police received a report at around 12.45pm on Tuesday that a suspicious object had been left in the Rossnareen Park area of the city.

Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) were called to examine the object which was later taken from the scene to be forensically examined.

Road closures were in place at the Shaws Road junctions with Lenadoon Avenue and Rossnareen Road, and the Rossnareen Park junction with Rossnareen Avenue but they have all since reopened.

An investigation is underway and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.