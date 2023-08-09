Play Brightcove video

PSNI data breach

The PSNI has apologised for a major data breach it's described as 'unacceptable.'

Information which includes surnames, rank and places of work of all employees was wrongly disclosed in a Freedom of Information request.

An emergency meeting of the Policing Board has been scheduled for later this morning. Meanwhile the Northern Ireland Police Federation has expressed anger and dismay over what has happened.

Politcal talks

The Taoiseach will be in Belfast later for talks with the main political parties. Leo Varadkar is expected to reiterate the pressing need to get the Stormont intuitions in place again without delay.

Election recount

An election recount will take place later for an area within Derry and Strabane District Council. It comes after a legal challenge by the Alliance Party following this year's local council election in May. The party has argued there was a discrepancy during May's count.