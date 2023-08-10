Play Brightcove video

An eight-year-old girl who died in a crash in Carrickfergus yesterday has been described as 'an energetic ray of sunshine'.

Scarlett Rossborough, from the Larne area, was killed while on a day trip with a community group.

Those who tried to save the little girl described how everyone ran to help and to comfort those involved.

Another little boy is in hospital after he was injured in the crash. His injuries, police said, are not life-threatening.

Off-duty firefighter Brian Smyth ran to the scene and tried to save Scarlett by performing CPR.

He said: "I know that I done everything humanly possible, as with all the responders. Any trauma is very hard to cope with but with a child it's just unbelievable.

"I'd just like to pass my condolences on to the entire family circle."

Sandra Piper, who helped at the scene, said: "We heard this tremendous bang... We obviously rushed out to the door and just saw what happened.

"Obviously we had phoned the emergency services but I know other people had phoned the services as well and I have to say they were tremendous, they responded really, really quickly and I know I speak on behalf of so many people just to express our deepest, deepest sympathy to the poor mum and her family for the loss of their wee baby daughter.

"There's no words we can say but we just want to say that we pray for God's comfort and strength at this time and in the days that lie ahead."

It's understood Scarlett was on her way to Carrick Castle with a summer scheme.

In a statement, Larne Community Care Centre expressed their 'deepest condolences' and say they will be providing support to anyone impacted.

Scarlett attended Linn Primary school, which said Scarlett was a much loved pupil.

It posted on Facebook: "Everyone connected with Linn Primary School is devastated to hear about the sudden death of our much loved pupil Scarlett.

"She was an energetic, bubbly little girl with an infectious giggle and a sense of fun who brought a ‘breath of fresh air’ to our school.

"As a school community we are truly heartbroken and our thoughts and prayers are with her parents, her brother and the extended family circle."

DUP Councillor Andrew Clarke said: "I've been speaking to people today who knew her well and they described her as a ray of sunshine, said she was positive, they used words like sassy, kind in the community centre, she was always the first to welcome people in, to try and speak to them."

PSNI District Commander for Mid and East Antrim Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “My colleagues and I are profoundly saddened by what occurred in Carrickfergus yesterday morning.“It is too soon to fully comprehend exactly what happened, and we understand the significant impact and unimaginable pain this dreadful event will have on the family, the other children involved, the staff and their families.“We have appointed two dedicated family liaison officers to offer specialist support to the bereaved family during this incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts are very much with them as they come to terms with the loss of their daughter under such tragic circumstances.

“The welfare of all of those involved, including members of the public who provided assistance at the scene, our own officers and our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Helicopter Emergency Medical Service who responded to carry out emergency CPR, remains a top priority and we will be doing everything we can to support them.“I would also like to pass on my sincere thanks to wider members of the community who remained patient during and after the incident, this never goes unnoticed and was greatly appreciated.“Now that a police investigation is under way, we would ask that media respect the privacy of the family at this deeply upsetting time.“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the High Street area of the town around 11.40am and who may have dash-cam footage or any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 684 09/08/23.”

