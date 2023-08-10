The Defence Forces bomb disposal unit attended Balbriggan Garda Station after a device was taken into the building.

The station was closed to the public for a time.

Gardaí said a member of the public entered the station with a device found nearby.

The device was rendered stable and taken to a safe location.

Once removed it was destroyed in a controlled explosion.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.