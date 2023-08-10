Derry City's Europa Conference League hopes were dealt a blow as the Candystripes fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Tobol in Kazakstan.

Ruaidhrí Higgins side showed their resilience as the hosts applied the pressure early on, Brian Maher pulling off a fine save inside the opening minutes.

The Candystripes had chances of their own in the first half, Patrick McEleney coming close with a free kick.

The hosts secured the break through with just over an hour on the clock courtesy of a stunning Roman Asrankulov effort.

Michael Duffy had a late chance to level the game for Derry but he fired wide of the target.

The return leg takes place at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin next week.

