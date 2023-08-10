A yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland for heavy rain for later on Thursday.

The warning comes into effect from 8pm and lasts until 2am on Friday morning.

It will affect most of the country but primarily Belfast and the east.

Public transport, such as bus and train services, may be affected with journeys taking longer than usual, forecasters have warned.

Likewise, localised flooding on roads will also increase journey times and flooding of homes and businesses is also likely.

In a statement the Met Office said: "Heavy rain is likely to push quickly northeast across parts of Northern Ireland this evening, leading to localised disruption."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.