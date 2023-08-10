PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has apologised following a major leak of police data which saw the details of some 10,000 officers and civilian staff published online.

Speaking after an emergency meeting of the Policing Board, Simon Byrne said he's "deeply sorry" over an "industrial scale breach of data".

He added that the PSNI is aware that dissident republicans claim to be in possession of some of the information circulating on Whatsapp.

He told UTV he was not asked to resign at the meeting on Thursday and was focused on the wellbeing of officers and staff.

He said he was confident he could restore trust in the organisation and given the nature of the "serious and grave" situation his, or others "walking away would not solve the challenges we face".

The incident happened when the PSNI responded to a Freedom of Information request seeking the number of officers and staff of all ranks and grades across the organisation.

In the published response to this request a table was embedded which contained the rank and grade data, but also included detailed information that attached the surname, initial, location and departments for all PSNI employees.

The data was potentially visible to the public for between two and a half to three hours.

On Wednesday it emerged that the theft of documents, including a spreadsheet containing the names of more than 200 serving officers and staff, and a police issue laptop and radio, from a car in Newtownabbey in July, is also being investigated.

Simon Byrne confirmed that the laptop has not yet been recovered.

"We haven't recovered the stolen property, I know there is speculation about how and why it may have been stolen but we're in now an investigation which is in its early stages, and we can't confirm much else," he said.

He said police have means of wiping devices remotely, and laptops are protected by password.

"So we're quite confident that any information on those devices will not be accessible by a third party," Simon Byrne added.

The chief constable said the priority "has to be remaining alert to the safety and welfare of both officers and staff as we deal with this unprecedented incident".

He told the media: "I am deeply sorry about what has happened when we have seen an industrial scale breach of data that has gone into the public domain.

"We quickly established a critical incident command structure ... so that we can work flat out to get answers to the questions that are on everybody's lips both within the organisations and beyond that.

"An early worst case scenario that we have been dealing with is that third parties would attempt to get this data to intimidate, corrupt or indeed cause harm to our officers and staff.

"We are now aware that dissident republicans claim to be in possession of some of this information circulating on WhatsApp, and as we speak we are advising officers and staff about how to deal with that and any further risk that they face."

