Police are putting in place support services for the family and those who were on the scene when eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough was killed in a crash on Wednesday.

On Thursday the family released pictures of the Larne girl who died at the scene of the crash in High Street, Carrickfergus.

Another little boy is in hospital after he was injured in the crash. His injuries, police said, are not life-threatening.

The two were part of a summer scheme day trip to the town when the tragedy occurred.

Tributes have been left at the scene.

PSNI District Commander for Mid and East Antrim Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “My colleagues and I are profoundly saddened by what occurred in Carrickfergus yesterday morning. “It is too soon to fully comprehend exactly what happened, and we understand the significant impact and unimaginable pain this dreadful event will have on the family, the other children involved, the staff and their families." She says two dedicated family liaison officers have been appointed to offer specialist support to the bereaved family and asked the family's privacy be respected.

"Our thoughts are very much with them as they come to terms with the loss of their daughter under such tragic circumstances," she said.

Scarlett Rossborough

“The welfare of all of those involved, including members of the public who provided assistance at the scene, our own officers and our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Helicopter Emergency Medical Service who responded to carry out emergency CPR, remains a top priority and we will be doing everything we can to support them.

Tributes for Scarlett Rossborough left at scene of crash. Credit: PA

“I would also like to pass on my sincere thanks to wider members of the community who remained patient during and after the incident, this never goes unnoticed and was greatly appreciated. “We are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the High Street area of the town around 11.40am and who may have dash-cam footage or any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 684 09/08/23.”

