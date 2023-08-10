Play Brightcove video

The DUP's Sammy Wilson has hit out at the Taoiseach's comments on "plan B" discussions needed if Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government is not restored by the autumn.

Leo Varadkar made the comments at Windsor Park after meeting all five of the main political parties to discuss a solution to the Stormont deadlock.

Mr Wilson was also critical of the decision of Linfield to welcome the Taoiseach saying he was 'surprised' the club allowed itself to be 'used'.

The East Antrim MP described Leo Varadkar as 'the problem' behind the current impasse around post-brexit trading agreements.

Mr Wilson said: "The demands which the Irish Government and the EU made on the UK Government and which they gave in to have caused the impasse in Northern Ireland.

"[They] have destroyed the delicate arrangements that there were balancing government within Northern Ireland."

"If it is broken it is broken because of him."

When speaking at Windsor Park on Wednesday, Leo Varadkar said he hoped Stormont would be up and running in the Autumn.

"If it’s the case that the institutions can’t be re-established in the autumn, well, then I do think at that point we have to start having conversations about alternatives, about plan B."

That plan B, could possible mean joint rule between The British and Irish Governments.

When asked about a potential 'Plan B,' Mr Wilson said a solution needs to be found, that has the consent of the unionist community and its representatives.

He said: "What needs to happen is for the government to double down and the EU to double down to find a solution which does work and does have widespread acceptance."

The Taoiseach made his comments at Windsor Park where he was welcomed by Linfield FC and presented with a jersey, Something which Sammy Wilson said 'would leave many fans unhappy'.

He said: "I think they would have preferred Leo Varadkar be given a red card, send off the field and sent back to Dublin, rather than pontificate about the internal affairs of the United Kingdom, and in particular the political arrangements of Northern Ireland.

"He is the Taoiseach of a foreign country."

Linfield Football Club have been contacted for a response.

