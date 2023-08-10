A 42-year-old man has been charged to court after a joint operation between the PSNI and the Harbour Police saw more than £500,000 of herbal cannabis seized.

The man was arrested after a heavy goods vehicle was stopped and searched in the Harbour area of Belfast on Wednesday morning.

Police seized a quantity of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £585,000 which was concealed within the vehicle.

The man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said: “This seizure and arrest highlights the ability of strong partnership working with key stakeholders to tackle this type of organised criminality.

“I would appeal to anyone who can help us identify suspects or provide any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."

