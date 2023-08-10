Rory McIlroy has had his place on the European Ryder Cup side confirmed alongside Spain's Jon Rahm.

McIlroy and Rahm secured their spots through the European Points List and will tee it up in Rome at the end of September.

The Holywood man will be making his seventh consecutive appearance at a Ryder Cup after his debut at Celtic Manor in 2010 while Rahm will be competing in his third.

McIlroy has won four of his previous six Ryder Cups and currently tops the European points list having finished in the top 10 in his last seven tournaments. Since his debut the 34-year-old has won 12 of his 28 matches in the tournament having lost 12 and halved four.

