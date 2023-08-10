Play Brightcove video

PSNI BREACH

Northern Ireland's Chief Constable Simon Bryne will face questions later on Thursday over a significant data breach that exposed the personal details of 10,000 officers and civilian staff online.

Meanwhile details of a second serious data breach emerged on Wednesday afternoon, with a laptop containing details of 200 officers being stolen last month.

An emergency meeting of the Policing Board is scheduled to take place later.

CARRICKFERGUS DEATH

Tributes have been pouring in for an eight-year-old girl who died following a crash in Carrickfergus.

She has been named as Scarlett Rosborough from the Larne area.

Another child remains in hospital. The crash involving one vehicle happened on High Street yesterday afternoon.

DRUGS SEIZURE

Suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of over half a million pounds has been recovered in Belfast Harbour.

The discovery was made when police stopped and searched a heavy goods vehicle yesterday morning.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested.

POLITICAL TALKS

The Taoiseach says he is hopeful Stormont will return in the Autumn, but if it does not, the British and Irish governments will need to discuss a Plan B.

Leo Varadkar was in Belfast yesterday meeting political leaders.

He also visited Windsor Park where he was given a Linfield top, saying he aims to 'reach out to all communities'.

HOUSE PRICES

House prices in Northern Ireland have continued to rise, but at the slowest rate this year.

According to the latest report by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors it said the outlook on pricing for the three months ahead remains 'relatively optimistic'.

The market here appears to be in a stronger position than other parts of the United Kingdom.

