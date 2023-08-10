Blue-green algae has been confirmed in two lakes across the country.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said that the lake at Hillsborough Forest Park is currently contaminated with the algae.

It warned the material "may produce toxins that are a serious health risk to humans and pets if in contain with or ingested".

It comes as Fermanagh and Omagh District Council confirmed that blue-green Algae had also been found in Lower Lough Erne in the vicinity of Castle Archdale.

Lisburn council has warned people not to catch or consume fish as the toxins can accumulate in them.

While Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Council says signage is in place to warn visitors.

It asks anyone who suspects the presence of the organism to report it to the Environmental Health Service.

Blue green algae is a naturally occurring organism which can be found in loughs, rivers and ponds and is most prevalent between May to September due to increased temperatures and sunlight.

It can bloom very quickly, therefore, residents and visitors are advised to exercise caution around waterways during periods of warm weather and bright sunlight.

Last month beaches on the north coast were red-flagged due to the presence of Blue-green algae.

