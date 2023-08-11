A man has been arrested by police investigating two linked reports of criminal damage to a house in Newtownabbey.

The house in Rathfern Way was attacked twice within a space of six months, with the most recent incident happening on 2 August.

The victims, who are Polish, have told UTV they believe the attacks are motivated because of their nationalities.

Police are treating both incidents as hate crimes. They said a 31-year-old man was arrested on Thursday.

“The man was arrested for criminal damage and intimidation following a search of a property last night," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

“The search was in connection with damage caused to a property on two separate occasions. One which occurred on the 17th February and the most recent report being made to police on Wednesday, 2nd August.

"Both incidents are being treated as hate crimes.

“A number of items were seized as part of the search and the man has since been released on police bail to return at a later date for further questioning.

“At this time our enquiries are ongoing and we continue to appeal for information that can assist with our investigation.

"I also want to reassure the community that we take all reports of hate crime very seriously."

Detectives have asked anyone with information to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

“If you or someone you know has been the victim of a hate crime, please make a report to us and don’t suffer in silence," they added.

