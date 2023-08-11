Down ladies head to Croke Park for the first time since 2014 as they take on Limerick in the Junior All-Ireland final.

The last time Down ran out at HQ was in 2014 when the Mourne County won the intermediate championship.

Joint-manager Caoimhe Sloan feels it is an occasion to be cherished.

"It's fantastic the entire county is really looking forward to it now and I suppose it's a whole year of work the girls have put in and it's been a long time coming, 2014 was the last time anyone was anywhere near Croke Park.

"It's going to be a nip and tuck battle, we're expecting nothing less from Limerick. We're under no illusions of the task ahead." said Sloan.

Down Captain Meghan Doherty came on as a substitute in the 2014 showpiece.

"I feel honoured and hopefully we can go and put a show on Sunday. You want to be there lifting the cup, you want to celebrate with all our family and friends and bring it back to Down."

