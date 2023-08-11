A number of people have been arrested by police investigating a petrol bomb attack on a house in Armagh.

The attack happened in the Barrick Hill area at around 4.30am on Friday.

Police said the petrol bomb was lit and a window was smashed but no damage was caused inside the property.

Two people who were indoors at the time were not hurt but were left badly shaken.

Police arrested two women aged in their 20s in connection with the incident. One remains in police custody while the second has been released on police bail.

Detectives in Dungannon stopped a vehicle a short time later and found a suspected gun and ammunition.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 50s were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and also remain in custody, assisting with enquiries at this time.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said enquiries are ongoing.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101," they added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.