The funeral of an eight-year-old girl killed in a crash in Carrickfergus is to take place on Sunday.

Scarlett Rossborough, who was from the Larne area, died at the scene of the crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Another little boy was taken to hospital with injuries which police described as not life-threatening.

Tributes have been left at the scene of the crash on High Street in Carrickfergus.

Scarlett Rossborough has been remembered as an "energetic ray of sunshine".

In a Facebook post, Linn Primary school described her as a "bubbly little girl with an infectious giggle and a sense of fun who brought a ‘breath of fresh air’ to our school".

They said: "As a school community we are truly heartbroken and our thoughts and prayers are with her parents, her brother and the extended family circle."

The two children had been part of a summer scheme day trip to the Co Antrim town when the crash happened.

A funeral notice posted online said Scarlett Rossborough had died "suddenly as a result of a tragic accident".

It added that she "will be sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family".

A service will take place at Scarlett's home in Bardic Drive at 2pm on Sunday and funeral afterwards to Larne Cemetery.

