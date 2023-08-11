A petrol bomb has been thrown through the living room window of a home in Coleraine in a suspected arson attack.

It happened just after 1:40am on Friday morning in the Laburnum Place area of the town.

No one was injured in the attack but extensive damage was caused to the living room window of the property.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

