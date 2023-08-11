One of the men allegedly present when UDA murals were removed as part of a feud between loyalist gangs is to be granted bail, a High Court judge has ruled.

Noel Morrison, 48, is accused of being part of a crowd at the scene when placards were taken down from houses in Newtownards, Co Down.

Prosecutors previously claimed he was among the “ringleaders” who orchestrated the incident in the Weavers Grange estate.

Mr Justice Kinney decided Morrison can be released from custody after acknowledging a change in approach has led to a number of co-accused obtaining bail.

But he stressed: “There are serious incidents relating to an ongoing situation, and it’s important that the public have confidence this is being dealt with in an appropriate way.”

Morrison, whose address is not being published, faces charges of unlawful assembly and affray.

Up to 60 men, some wearing masks, gathered in the estate as South East Antrim UDA banners were removed on April 6.

The incident has been linked to a wider and continuing feud between rival loyalist factions in north Down.

Prosecution counsel confirmed that on Thursday a District Judge dealing with the case granted bail to four more co-accused amid doubts they will be returned for trial before Christmas.

Morrison’s application was opposed, however, with police expressing concerns about the proposed address.

A defence barrister argued that there was a compassionate, family-related element to the bid to be released.

He also suggested that Morrison may ultimately face lesser charges which, if convicted, would not lead to a prison sentence.

Granting bail, Mr Justice Kinney said he had taken the defendant’s family circumstances into account.

He ordered Morrison to abide by a curfew and banned from contacting any of his co-accused.

