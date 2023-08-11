A motorist is to stand trial for allegedly crushing a man and woman against the front of a house, a judge ordered today.

Joshua Dowd is accused of ramming the victims with a car in north Belfast last year.

The 31-year-old bricklayer appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court on charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

He also faces further counts of harming the pair by “furious driving” and criminal damage to the property in Ashfield Gardens on August 7, 2022.

A previous court heard claims that he arrived at the home of one of the victims in a Mazda SUV, got out and smashed several windows with a brick.

Following a confrontation he allegedly returned to the vehicle and drove at the man and woman, crushing them against a wall.

Both injured parties sustained broken bones, required surgery and spent lengthy periods in hospital.

Dowd, with an address at Monagh Crescent in Belfast, was initially accused of attempted murder before the charges were reduced.

He denies the offences amid claims that serious injuries were also inflicted on him during the encounter.

At a preliminary enquiry hearing today he confirmed that he understood the allegations but declined to call witnesses or give any evidence at this stage.

Defence solicitor Owen Beattie did not contest submissions that there is a prima facie case against Dowd.

Granting the prosecution’s application, District Judge Steven Keown confirmed: “He is returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.”

Dowd was released on continuing bail to appear again for his arraignment.

Mr Beattie also disclosed that he is seeking senior counsel to represent his client.

He told the court: “There are issues around the (mental) capacity of the defendant at that time.”

