PSNI DATA BREACH

Dissident republicans claim to be in possession of the leaked personal details of PSNI staff, according to the Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

Mr Byrne held a press conference on Thursday as the crisis over leaked data continues.

He also revealed that the PSNI have not yet recovered a laptop stolen in July which contained personal information on 200 staff.

BREACH REACTION

Meanwhile the Chief Constable has said he will not resign after calls to consider his position following the repeated loss of officers' data. He said he was "deeply sorry" for the "industrial scale" of the beach, however, Mr Byrne said no member of the Policing Board have asked him to consider resigning.

LINFIELD VARADKAR

MP Sammy Wilson has said Linfield football club "allowed itself to be used" by welcoming Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to Windsor Park earlier this week.

UTV News understand the club have had a "mixed" response from fans to the visit from the Fine Gael leader.

DRUG SEIZURE

A man has been remanded into custody after cannabis worth almost £600,000 was seized a Belfast Port.

The Harbour Police discovered the drugs after searching a heavy goods vehicle. 42-year-old Declan Hanna, of Crossgar, was placed into custody pending a hearing next week.

DERRY CITY

Derry City's European hopes have taken a hit after a one-nil defeat in Kazhakstan.

The candystripes lost out to a stunning goal from Kazahk side Tobol.

They have a chance to turn things around in the second leg, next week in Tallaght.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.