A snake, measuring up to one metre in length has been located.

Police had received reports that the animal, which was described as white with grey markings, had went missing in the Chestnut park area of the town at around 10:30pm on Thursday night.

In a statement Derry and Strabane PSNI said: "The previously reported missing snake in Strabane has been located.

"Many thanks for your comments and shares."

