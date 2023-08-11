A translink staff member has suffered a suspected broken nose after being assaulted on a Glider in west Belfast.

It took place in the Hunting Lodge area of west Belfast at around 5.20pm on Thursday evening.

It was also reported that the member of staff was spat at and punched in the face by a man after himself and a woman who was with him were thrown off the bus.

The suspect is described as aged in his late 20s – early 30s, with short blonde hair and wearing a grey tracksuit with the hood up. Police enquiries are on going and they are asking anyone with information to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 1611 of 10/08/23.

