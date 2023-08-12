A security alert in Strabane has ended, with police declaring it to be a hoax device.

Ammunition technical officers attended the scene on Friday night in the Mount Carmel Heights area.

"All cordons have been lifted and any residents who were evacuated have been able to return to their homes.

"Police would like to thank local residents for their co-operation as officers conducted a public safety operation in the area."

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan condemned the disruption

“This alert is causing huge disruption in a large residential area on a Friday night. Due to the ongoing police operation residents are currently unable to enter the estate, this is an area where hundreds of families are living and the last thing they need after a long week is being unable to access their own homes due to an incident of this nature."

