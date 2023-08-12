Person hospitalised after crash in Belfast city centre

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash in Belfast city centre.

Queen Street and Wellington Place were closed to traffic, but have since reopened.

Police, as well as fire and ambulance crews attended the scene.

It is believed a bus was involved in the incident.

In a statement, police said

"Drivers are advised that Queen Street and Wellington Place in Belfast City Centre are currently closed due to a road traffic collision. Diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area if possible."

