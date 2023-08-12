Petrol bomb thrown at house in Ballycastle

Police are appealing for information after a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in Ballycastle.

Damage was caused to a window on a property on Fogarty Crescent.

Police were called to the address around 8'clock Saturday morning.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “At approximately 8am we received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a property in the Fogarty Crescent area.

“Damage was caused to a window and luckily no one was injured.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 411 of 12/08/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

