Belfast crash

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash in Belfast City Centre. Queen Street and Wellington Place in Belfast city centre were closed earlier today for a number of hours. It is believed a bus was involved in the collision. Police, as well as fire and ambulance crews all attended the scene.

Ballycastle arson

Police are appealing for information after a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in Ballycastle. Damage was caused to a window at the property on Fogarty Crescent. Police were called to the address around 8 o'clock this morning.

Home Office raids

Seven people have been arrested in Northern Ireland as part of a UK-wide crackdown on illegal working. Immigration officers targeted a takeaway in Warrenpoint on Thursday night where one Chinese national was arrested on suspicion of working there illegally. It was discovered the man was a resident in the Republic of Ireland and was ordered to leave Northern Ireland immediately. A leading immigration officer says the employer could now face a significant fine.

Apprentice Boys

Thousands of Apprentice Boys have been parading through the centre of Londonderry to commemorate the ending of the great siege of the city more than three hundred years ago.

