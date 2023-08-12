Thousands of Apprentice Boys have been parading through the centre of Londonderry to commemorate the siege of the city more than three hundred years ago.

Wearing their traditional crimson sashes and collarettes, local members of the organisation began the day by walking on the city walls.

These ancient ramparts, where tourists still pose for photographs next to cannons that actually fired in the 1688-89 siege, are revered by members of the Apprentice Boys.

The walls remained unbreached during 105 days of siege warfare – the longest in military history in Britain or Ireland.

This morning the Apprentice Boys’ leadership led several hundred local men and women, accompanied by a small number of bands, on a mile-long circuit of the walls.

To the delight of tourists disembarking from nearby coaches, a costumed pageant – complete with musket fire and cannon – recreated the 17th century battle for the city.

Then after a wreath-laying ceremony at the city’s Cenotaph, the main Apprentice Boys’ parade got under way.

Up to 10,000 members of the organisation, with more than 120 bands, marched through the old walled city and then across the River Foyle to the Waterside area.

The Apprentice Boys Governor, Graeme Stenhouse, told UTV: “This is the largest loyal order parade in the world.

“There’s been a terrific turn-out of our membership from all over the United Kingdom, and even from Australia and Canada.”

Veteran Apprentice Boy, and a DUP member of the House of Lords, William Hay has been involved with the organisation for more than 50 years.

He says it’s important for the city that events like this pass off peacefully, showing that all sections of the community can respect each other’s history, culture and heritage.

