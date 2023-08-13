Fire at recycling plant in north Belfast

There is an ongoing fire at an industrial and recycling plant in north Belfast.

The blaze is taking place at the Ballygomartin Industrial Estate on Advantage Way, off the Ballygomartin Road.

Police and fire crews are at the scene.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service have advised nearby residents to keep doors and windows closed as they tackle the fire.

