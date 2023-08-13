Remembering Omagh, Derry crash death, north Belfast fire: Sunday's UTV headlines

Play Brightcove video

A memorial service has taken place in Omagh to mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing which claimed the lives of 29 people and unborn twins. No-one has every been convicted of carrying out the atrocity. This afternoon's commemoration in the town's memorial garden was attended by bereaved relatives and representatives of the British and Irish Governments.

Derry crash death

A woman has died after a crash on the Culmore Road in Londonderry in the early hours of this morning. The woman, who was in her 30s, passed away at the scene after an ambulance attended. Three other people were taken to hospital. No other vehicles were involved.

Scarlett funeral

The funeral of eight year-old Scarlett Rosborough has has taken place in Larne. Scarlett was killed when a car mounted the kerb in Carrickfergus last week. She was in the town on a summer scheme trip when the tradgedy happened. Her school paid tribute to her, saying she had "an infectious smile".

North Belfast fire

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a recycling plant in north Belfast. The Fire Service was in attendance since the early hours at Ballygomartin Industrial Park, where a fire broke out at a recycling and storage facility. Police were also at the scene. They have advised everyone nearby to keep doors and windows closed.

