Dolphins have been spotted by a passenger travelling from Ballycastle to Rathlin Island.

Helga Sneddon videoed the mammals while on the passenger only ferry Kintra II.

They swam alongside the ferry, leaping the in the air much to the delight of passengers.

Helga’s video also showed the dolphins swimming in front of the ferry and twirling through the air.

Meanwhile, one of Rathlin Island’s most famous attractions – Puffins – are under threat.

Their numbers have dropped by three quarters from the 1990s, as rats and ferrets have been devastating colonies.

Rats have inhabited the island for over 100 years, presumably after initially arriving on a boat unbeknownst to the other passengers, while ferrets were deliberately introduced in an effort to kill some rabbits.

That did not have the desired effect, and both mammals' focus turned to the puffins as well as other rare ground-nesting birds.

Last year, the £4.5million pound LIFE Raft Project was announced - DAERA, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the LIFE Programme are footing the bill.

There will be 450 ferret traps in total on the island six miles from Ballycastle.

