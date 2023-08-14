A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in north Belfast.

The victim, who was in his 60s, received multiple stab wounds in the assault in the Whitewell Road area just after midnight.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are described as serious.

A 64-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody.

