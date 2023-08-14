Rory McIlroy has cut the gap to Jon Rahm in the race to win the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup.

A strong Sunday from the Northern Irish golfer saw him finish in in third after a five under-par final round at the St Jude Championship.

He was just one shot behind Lucas Glover and Patrick Cantlay – with Glover beating Cantlay on the first extra hole.

Rahm meanwhile finished in a tie for 37th.

It means McIlroy has cut his points deficit from 1,016 to just 432 heading into the second of the three finale events.

McIlroy is aiming to retain the trophy he won last year, as well as in 2016 and 2019.The FedExCup Champion will earn $18 million.

