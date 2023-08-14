A young man who died after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a car in Ballycastle has been named as James Gordon.

The 19-year-old from the Cullybackey area died following the collision on the Whitepark Road on Sunday evening.

His green Kawasaki Ninja bike was in collision with a black Toyota Yaris shortly after 5pm.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NI Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance," a police spokesperson said.

"Sadly, Mr Gordon died at the scene from his injuries."

Police said a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

They have thanked members of the public who provided assistance at the scene and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.